Maura Higgins reflects on I’m A Celeb amid Danny Jones scandal

Maura Higgins has been reflecting on her I’m A Celebrity experience, amid her ongoing scandal with Danny Jones

Last November, the former Love Island bombshell was cast alongside McFly singer Danny Jones for I’m A Celebrity. Maura finished the series in seventh place, while Danny won the show.

Last month, the pair sparked controversy when footage captured by The Sun appeared to showcase them kissing at a BRIT Awards afterparty. Danny later publicly apologised to his wife, Georgia and their seven-year-old son, Cooper.

Now, in her first interview since the scandal, Maura has opened up about her I’m A Celebrity journey.

Speaking to Noctis Magazine, the 34-year-old refrained from directly mentioning Danny, but was still quizzed about her jungle experience.

“I really never thought that I’d ever have the courage to do it, but last year was all about stepping out of my comfort zone in my career. I did my very first podcast that year as well, where I opened up. That’s something that I really struggled with. And I just thought, I’m going to push myself,” Maura recalled.

“I still cannot believe that I did it, and I embraced it, and I smiled the whole way through. Even when the hunger got so much and the migraines from the lack of sugar and caffeine and those days when you just didn’t have the energy, I just embraced it,” she admitted.

The reality star, who first found fame on Love Island in 2019, then went on to praise her jungle campmates.

“I really loved every single part of it, and the campmates were so amazing; I felt so lucky to be a part of that year’s cast because there were no arguments, and nobody was fighting. We all just pulled together and helped each other out on days when we weren’t feeling our best. It was personally a wonderful experience,” Maura stated.

On March 14, Danny took to his Instagram stories to share an apologetic statement.

“I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately,” Danny continued, before thanking fans for their “patience, understanding, and support.”