Love Island’s Amy Hart discusses social media leading to mum guilt

Amy Hart has admitted to feeling ‘mum guilt’ with her son Stanley.

The former Love Island star welcomed her baby boy into the world at the beginning of March with her partner Sam Rason.

As Amy prepares for Stanley to turn 12 weeks old next week, she spoke about experiencing ‘mum guilt’ and discussed the impact that social media can have on new mums.

Speaking to her 1.1M Instagram followers on her Stories, the 30-year-old explained, “So today I went back to London. I drove all the way to London to take two pictures. Obviously we didn’t take two pictures, we took like 40 pictures and 50 pictures to get two nice pictures”.

“So mum had Stanley but because I had like 4 hours in the car in the end, I had a lot of time to think and we all know that is a very very dangerous thing to do”.

“Basically I had my first spell of mum guilt, like proper mum guilt and it wasn't because I'd left him, it was because I worked out that next Friday he is 12 weeks old”.

Amy continued, “I was like, ‘What?’, he's three months old next Friday! And I basically had a bit of like a panic where I was like, ‘Oh my god the poor boy, he's been alive for 12 weeks and he's basically spent the majority of it lying on my chest on the sofa’”.

“I was like, ‘He's done nothing with his life, oh my God’. He's never been to a farm, he's never been to Tilgate Park, he's never been to Fisher’s Farm, he hasn't been to Legoland, he hasn't been to the cinema, he hasn't been bowling”.

“So I called Sam and I was like, ‘We need to take Stanley swimming at the weekend because he's 12 weeks next week and he's done nothing with his life’. And Sam was like, ‘Babe he's literally been to Spain’”.

“I think a lot of it comes from social media and seeing what other people are doing and I think I always forget like that he's only 10 weeks because he's so big and he's got so much hair. I think in my head he's like six months old”.

Amy closed off by saying, “Mum guilt has now gone. I think I overreacted a bit like I say I had four hours in the car on my own and I'm not used to that anymore…If anyone else is feeling mom guilt you're totally doing enough”.

After welcoming her son into the world, Amy revealed, “Being a Mum is the best thing I’ve ever done and seeing Sam become a Dad has been an amazing experience. I’m so lucky to be doing life with the two of them”.