Love Island’s Amy Hart details special first moment for son

Amy Hart is marking a special moment for her newborn son Stanley.

The former Love Island star welcomed her first child into the world with her partner Sam Rason at the beginning of March.

Now, Amy has revealed that Stanley has hit an exciting milestone as he had his first swim in a pool.

Hart shared a video to her 1.1M Instagram followers of her and Sam holding little Stanley in the swimming pool as he had his first dip.

Credit: Amy Hart Instagram

Amy opened up about sharing the candid moment to her social media followers rather than waiting to get an ‘instagrammable’ clip when the family-of-three jet off on holiday this summer.

The former reality TV star captioned the post, “I was going to wait and get a more ‘instagrammable’ video when we go on holiday in July but then I thought NO! This was his first swim so I should share this!”.

“We took him in the big pool and got loads of smiles but we weren’t filming”.

Credit: Amy Hart Instagram

Many of Amy’s fans headed to the comments to share how adorable they thought the video was and to reassure her that the raw clip was much more appreciated than something ‘instagrammable’.

One fan wrote, “So so cute. Gorgeous little water baby. Thanks for sharing and warming my heart this morning”.

“Gorgeous xx lovely video xx You look great and thank you for being real”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “This is a gorgeous little video. Don't worry about being instagrammable please”.

Credit: Amy Hart Instagram

Amy, Sam and baby Stanley headed to Spain in May, where the new-mum spoke out about not being able to go in the pool with her son at the time.

“A lovely few days away in our home away from home! Lots of firsts for Stanley but sadly not his first time in a big pool as it was far too cold! We improvised”.

“Really changed my mindset and now instead of being sad the newborn stage is ending, I’m excited at all the exciting things we’ve got to come”.