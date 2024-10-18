Love Island’s Amy Hart asks for advice as she opens up about health issue

Amy Hart has asked her fanbase for support with an ongoing health concern.

The former Love Island star tied the knot with her husband Samuel Rason last month in Spain. On her social media, Amy has previously stated that the couple would try for another baby after celebrating their wedding.

Amy – who is currently on holiday with her husband and their one-year-old son Stanley – has now revealed that has been struck with a worrying health issue.

Earlier today, Amy shared multiple video messages to her Instagram stories, where she began by admitting that she initially “wasn’t going to share this”.

“I had my coil out on Thursday. Thank God I didn’t have it out before my wedding, as some people suggested I did. Thursday, coil out, no problems, no pain, not even uncomfortable,” the 31-year-old recalled, before sharing that she began to get a “withdrawal bleed” two days later.

“We’re now a week later, it’s actually heavier than it was. Last Saturday, I was texting my friends, ‘This is like a horror movie’, and if anything, I think it’s actually heavier now,” Amy admitted, noting that it has been “a lot” to deal with.

“I did call the doctors before we left for Abu Dhabi and they gave me some tablets, but then they were like, ‘Oh but if you’re flying, be careful taking them because of blood clots.’ We flew out on Wednesday night, we’re flying home on Monday, so if I take them, I would just need to wear surgical stockings,” she detailed.

“I was just wondering if anyone else has been through this and could suggest whether or not it’s worth taking the tablets, or whether it will pass,” she explained.

“I know some people will say, ‘I cannot believe you’ve just talked about that on your Instagram’, but I suffered for a week in silence and to be fair, if anyone else is going through it and thinks they are the only one, hopefully this can help someone else,” Amy concluded.

The reality star later took to Instagram again to pen a written message to her followers, thanking them for their support.

“Wow. Totally overwhelmed and emotional at all the help!” Amy exclaimed, adding: “Thank you and love you all!"