Love Island’s Alex and Olivia Bowen post beautiful wedding pics

The sweet runner-up couple from 2016’s Love Island series, Alex and Olivia Bowen, just shared some stunning images to celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary that will absolutely melt your heart.

While the two didn’t end up winning the series, we think it’s fair to say that they got dealt a far better prize — true, everlasting love (super cheesy, sorry). After the show ended it was a year before the couple got engaged, and another year before they tied the knot in 2018.

Yesterday, Alex and Olivia both posted to their social media accounts, sharing some very touching tributes, remembering how special that day really was.

“It’s coming up to our 2 year anniversary just saw this pic for the first time. This photo got me because I remember the feeling. I felt confident, happy, scared, vulnerable all at the same time. I can’t even make sense of it. Seriously the best day of my life,” Alex wrote, referring to a black and white image of him trying to get his emotions in check on their big day.

In another post, Alex shared a series of magical wedding photos, saying, “Happy 2 year anniversary to my beautiful wife.”

“@oliviadbowen things have never changed since the first day we met. This was the best day of my life, easily. I was going to write something long and in-depth but all I need to say is I love you and I will still make you that cuppa tea every morning for the rest of my life I promised on that first date!” the 28-year-old exclaimed.

In the photos we can see what the happy couple got up to on that day, two years ago. From arriving in helicopters, being overcome with emotion when they saw each other for the first time, walking down the aisle, enjoying their first dance, to watching a fireworks display, it certainly seems like it was a day that they’ll remember forever.

Meanwhile, Olivia posted a wedding video to her Instagram account, saying, “Happy 2 year Anniversary Baby.”

“My husband, my best friend, my rock, my gorgeous man, my most annoying human, my everything. Forever the luckiest person to have you by my side. Being married to you is like finally finding the part of my soul that I was missing.”

“You’ve got me through so much, I love you unconditionally. What I cannot get through, is this video without crying my freaking eyes out. The most perfect day in the world.”

Congratulations to you both, on your two year anniversary. What a magical day.