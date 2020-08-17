Love Islander Marcel Somerville proposes to girlfriend Rebecca

It seems congratulations are in order for the former Love Island star, Marcel Somerville, who surprised everyone by dropping to one knee at the gender reveal party for his unborn son.

Marcel and his pregnant girlfriend (now fiancé), Rebecca Vieirra, revealed the gender of their baby boy at a party with close friends and family. In a livestream video with OK! Magazine, the two are seen standing in front of a flower-covered wall, surrounded by pink and blue balloons, as they release party-poppers, shooting blue confetti and smoke into the air.

Image Source: instagram.com/ok_mag/

Immediately after the colour of the confetti was revealed, illuding to the sex of their baby, the two embraced, celebrating. This is when Marcel reaches into his back pocket and pulls out a small yellow ring box, dropping to one knee.

As soon as their friends and family who are standing by, watching, catch on to what’s really happening, there’s instantly a screaming chorus of excited “Awws”. Rebecca, who is completely taken by surprise, holds her hands up to her face in shock, before quickly nodding her head and saying “yes”, allowing Marcel to slip the gorgeous ring on her finger.

Image Source: instagram.com/ok_mag/

Marcel’s fans were quick to wish him congratulations on Instagram. “Congrats man – you’re on a roll,” one fan said, while another one commented “YES Marce! Congratulations to you both xxx”.

The happy couple who have been together for 14 months, are now expecting their first child, after suffering a miscarriage last year.