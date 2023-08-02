Love Island winners Sammy and Jess speak out after their win

Sammy Root and Jess Harding have broken their silence after their Love Island win!

On Monday, the couple emerged victorious as the winners of the ITV dating show’s tenth series, with fans later expressing shock and declaring that other finalists were ‘robbed’ of the win.

It has since been confirmed that the pair obtained 34% of the public vote, with runners-up Whitney and Lochan receiving 26% of the public’s support.

Last night, Jess and Sammy chose to take to social media for the first time since their Love Island win.

For her first post in over eight weeks, Jess decided to share the official couple’s portrait of herself and Sammy from the evening of the final.

“WINNERS,” the 22-year-old gushed in her caption, alongside a trophy emoji.

“Thank you to everyone who have supported both of us through this amazing journey. Absolutely have no words,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sammy took to his own Instagram account to share a snap of the couple after presenter Maya Jama declared them as the winners.

“We got the W!!!!” the 22-year-old exclaimed in his message to fans.

“A massive thank you to everyone that voted,” Sammy added.

Many fellow Love Island stars have since taken to the comments section of the winners’ posts to express their delight.

“Congratulations! Well deserved gorgeous,” penned Samie Elishi, who came in third place during the winter series earlier this year.

Credit: Jess Harding Instagram

“My winners,” replied Mitchel Taylor, who starred in this summer’s season alongside Jess and Sammy.

The couple’s posts have come as they are currently making their way home from the Mallorcan villa. Earlier this morning, Jess and Sammy, alongside fellow finalists Whitney and Lochan, Ella and Tyrique, and Molly and Zachariah, shared numerous photos and videos of themselves enjoying time in the airport before catching their flight home to the UK.

The group will then reunite with their fellow co-stars later this week to film Love Island The Reunion, which is due to air this Sunday.