Love Island winner Mimii Ngulube announces split from Josh Oyinsan

Another couple from this summer’s series of Love Island have called it quits.

Series 11 winner Mimii Ngulube has announced the end of her romance with Josh Oyinsan, just two months after they left the Love Island villa.

Rumours of a split between the pair had been rife in recent weeks, as they were regularly seen in public without each other.

Now, Mimii has devastated Love Island fans by confirming that her relationship with Josh has come to an end.

Last night, the 24-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a statement on the matter.

“Hi everyone, I know that a lot of you have been wondering about Josh and I and why we haven't been making appearances,” she began.

“The truth is we have been trying to figure it out since leaving the villa, but unfortunately things aren't going to work out between us right now,” Mimii admitted.

“I know it's a big disappointment for a lot of you as it is for me too, your support for us hasn't gone unnoticed and I will forever be grateful for it, you guys are the reason we made it to this point,” Mimii concluded, adding: “God bless you all.”

Josh has yet to share any comment on his breakup with Mimii.

Only two couples from this summer’s Love Island final are still together – runners-up Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies, and fourth place pair Ayo Odukoya and Jess Spencer.

On August 28, Matilda Draper and Sean Stone announced that they had decided to split, just one month after finishing the Love Island final in third place.

At the time, the pair took to Instagram to post identical statements, with Matilda writing: “Just wanted to come on here to tell you guys that Sean and I have decided to part ways.”

She added: “We are still good friends & I’m so grateful to have shared such an incredible experience with him. We appreciate all of your support throughout our time together and all the love you have shown us."