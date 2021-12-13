Love Island stars react to Lucie & Luke’s engagement news

Huge congratulations are in order for Love Island stars, Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott, who have announced the very exciting news that they’re engaged!

The happy couple revealed the wonderful news on Sunday afternoon, by sharing a gorgeous photo of themselves having a smooch under the northern lights while enjoying a trip to Finland, Lucie’s fabulous engagement ring clearly in view.

“Mrs Mabbott to be,” she wrote in the caption, followed by an engagement ring emoji. “The northern lights made an appearance for the perfect moment to pop the question. A night we will never forget..”

Of course it wasn’t long until Lucie and Luke’s adorable announcement posts were flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, fans and fellow Love Island stars alike.

Irish Love Islander, Maura Higgins sweetly commented, “This is guna be the dreamiest wedding love you both,” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

“Guys [heart eyes emoji] so happy for you both congrats xxxx,” gushed Love Island season two alum Kady McDermott.

“Congrats bro!” 2021’s Love Island runner-up Toby Aramolaran commented.

“So very happy for you,” Love Island season three’s Georgia Harrison excitedly wrote, adding, “you guys deserve this what a pure love you share”.

While we love nothing more than seeing Love Island couples defeat the odds and go the distance, many people forget that Lucie and Luke weren’t actually on the same series together.

In fact, Lucie appeared on the summer series in 2019, alongside Molly-Mae Hague, Maura Higgins and Amber Davies. Meanwhile, Luke appeared on the show several months later, taking part in the 2020 winter series.

After appearing on the show, Lucie did the honourable thing and slid into Luke’s DMs, and as they say, the rest was history!

Congratulations again to both Lucie and Luke on this exciting new chapter.