Love Island stars react to Katie Salmon’s pregnancy announcement

Huge congratulations are in order for former Love Island star Katie Salmon who has announced the very exciting news that she’s six months pregnant with her first child!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the 26-year-old shared a sweet video montage, documenting her pregnancy journey so far. “Been Busy Creating Life,” she announced in the caption.

Continuing, Katie explained, “First came love, then came you! 6 months pregnant with our biggest blessing. I’ve kept this between close friends and family for a while but my beautiful baby bump is getting hard to hide.”

“We love you so much already baby and cannot wait to meet you. I couldn’t do this journey with anybody else other than my best friend. 2022 my favourite year of all, The year I marry my love and we become a family,” Katie lovingly added, referring to her new fiancé Harry.

In the gorgeous video, Katie shows every aspect of her pregnancy journey, from that very first at-home pregnancy test to her hospital appointments and bump updates, all to the tune of Ed’s Sheeran’s song, Small Bump.

Of course it wasn’t long before Katie’s friends and Love Island co-stars rushed to the comment section to wish the mum-to-be congratulations.

“BABE. So happy for you guys,” former Islander Olivia Bowen excitedly wrote.

“Babeeeee,” Love Island’s season one winner Jessica Hayes exclaimed, adding, “this is amazing congratulations baby girl,” followed by a stream of crying and heart-eyes emojis.

“Omg !! This is amazing! congratulations angel,” gushed fellow season two Islander Emma Jane Woodham.

Long-term fans of the beloved reality show might remember Katie from series two, where she entered as a late bombshell and coupled up with Adam M, finishing the series in fourth place. Before coupling up with Adam though, Katie shook things up by coupling up with fellow female Islander Sophie, becoming the show’s first same-sex pairing.