Love Island stars react to Jess Shears & Dom Lever’s baby news

Former Love Island stars Jess Shears and Dom Lever are going to be parents again as they’re currently expecting their second child together!

Announcing the exciting news on Sunday, Jess shared a beautiful photo of herself and her son — who’s name she has yet to reveal. In the snap, Jess’ growing bump is clearly in view as she captions the post, “Another one to love [heart emoji, angel emoji] baby boy no.2 due in June,” announcing her second child’s due date and sex.

Of course it wasn’t long before the 28-year-old mum’s sweet announcement post was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, fans and former Love Island stars!

“Another baby boy! Awww so special, congratulations beautiful,” Chloe Crowhurst excitedly wrote.

“Congratulations to you all,” gushed 2018 Islander Kendall Rae Knight, as Rosie Williams commented, “Oh Jess [heart-eyes emojis] this is everything! Congratulations you lush family.”

Meanwhile, Olivia Bowen lovingly wrote, “congratulations gorgeous girl so happy for you all.”

“Congrats,” Jessica Hayes simply commented, followed by a love heart emoji.

“Congrats love,” 2021 Islander Brett Staniland sweetly wrote.

This morning the expectant mum took to social media again, reflecting on just how fast this pregnancy is going compared to her first time.

"Morning baby,” Jess wrote alongside a topless selfie featuring her bare bump. “Can’t believe how quick this pregnancy is going compared to my first,” she continued.

Jess and her husband Dom met on the hit reality show back in 2017 before going on to say ‘I do’ the following year. The couple welcomed the birth of their first child, a bouncing baby boy, in 2019 and are now expecting baby number two!

Huge congratulatiosn to both Jess and Dom on this wonderful new addition to their family.