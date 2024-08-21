Love Island stars react as All Stars winners Molly & Tom buy first home

Molly Smith and Tom Clare have just taken a huge step forward in their relationship!

The couple first got together earlier this year, when they started dating on Love Island: All Stars. Molly and Tom subsequently went on to win the series on February 19.

Now, six months later, the reality stars have announced that they have purchased their first home together.

Last night, Molly and Tom took to Instagram to unveil a video montage of themselves holding the keys to their new home – a beautiful two-storey property in the countryside.

The video then sees the lovebirds running around their brand-new garden together with a bottle of champagne, alongside Molly’s dog Nelly.

“‘Home is where the heart is’ – We’ve officially bought our first home,” the couple gushed in their joint caption.

“We couldn’t be happier,” Molly and Tom added.

Following their sweet update, many of the couple’s fellow Love Island alumni have been taking to their comments section to send their well-wishes.

“HUGE congratulations,” replied series four bombshell Zara McDermott.

“Which spare bedroom is mine then,” joked Casey O’Gorman, who had been living with Tom after initially meeting him during the 2023 winter series of Love Island.

“So happy for you guys! BIG Moves,” added Lochan Nowacki, who finished last year’s summer series in second place with his partner Whitney Adebayo.

After winning the first-ever All Stars series in February, Molly and Tom previously teased that they were ready to move in together.

In April, Molly shared during an appearance on Olivia Attwood’s So Wrong It’s Right podcast that Tom was in the process of moving into her home in Manchester.

“He lives in Battersea but he's moving out. So poor Casey's probably thinking, ‘Oh great,’ I'm stealing him. But he's moving in with me in Manchester,” the 30-year-old exclaimed.

“So I know people probably think like, ‘Oh it's quite quick’, but we've practically lived together from the day we've met, and he's practically living at mine now. Slowly but surely there's been drawers getting filled up,” she added.