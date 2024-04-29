Love Island stars praise Shaughna Phillips’s huge weight loss

Love Island stars have been reacting to Shaughna Phillips unveiling her dramatic weight loss.

Earlier this month, Shaughna announced that she had been diagnosed as obese.

After welcoming her first child Lucia last April, Shaughna vowed at the time that she would improve her health for her daughter, noting: “I want to do everything in my power to make sure that I’m here for as long as humanly possible.”

Now, almost one month after initially revealing her diagnosis, Shaughna has shared her weight loss.

Last night, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to post a side-by-side comparison of her body. Shaughna later confirmed that the first photo was taken in September.

“So this has been happening… I’ll be honest even I’m shocked. So glad I’ve been taking pictures because honestly, when I look in the mirror, I don’t see any difference,” Shaughna began in her caption.

“I’ve been trying for a while to get into a better place with my health, mental and physical, so I must admit I am feeling bloody proud of myself today. I’ve spoken openly about struggling with my body image since I was a little girl (breaks my heart to even say that), so to be told I was seriously overweight at a doctors appointment wasn’t great,” the reality star admitted.

“This hasn’t been overnight, and I still have a way to go. The truth is, there has been weeks where I have found it so easy, and then there’s been months when I’ve seen no change, so I’m really trying to find what works for me, and I think I’m nearly there,” the mum-of-one continued.

Shaughna concluded her message by teasing: “Today definitely feels like a win. Although I only have one pair of jeans that fit me now so my bank card is taking it as a loss.”

Following her candid update, many of Shaughna’s fellow Love Island stars have expressed their support for her.

”Look fabulous!!”, praised 2022 finalist Tasha Ghouri.

”Insane,” responded series 10 star Molly Marsh.

”Incredible!! Look at you!!”, added Shaughna’s series 6 co-star Demi Jones.