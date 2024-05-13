Katy Perry reveals glimpse into pregnancy with daughter Daisy

Katy Perry has revealed a brand-new glimpse into her pregnancy with her daughter!

In March 2020, the Firework singer announced that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé, Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom.

Then, in August of that same year, Katy and Orlando became parents for the first time with the birth of their daughter, Daisy.

Following her arrival, the couple have continued to keep their three-year-old away from the public eye.

However, Katy has now taken the opportunity to share a never-before-seen glimpse into her pregnancy journey.

In honour of Mother’s Day in the United States yesterday, the 39-year-old uploaded several throwback photos and videos on Instagram.

The sweet post included Katy’s positive pregnancy test, the FaceTime call where she revealed her pregnancy to Orlando, her growing baby bump, and the moment she informed her American Idol co-stars, Lionel Richie and Lyke Bryan, of her baby news.

“Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove… there is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come,” she gushed in her caption.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker then went on to detail the context behind each image, writing: “1. Og pee stick!, 2. Telling O I was pregnant (he was filming in Prague), 3. Telling my brothers @lukebryan @lionelrichie the big news on set in Hawaii at #idol, 4. Hearing Daisy’s heartbeat for the first time, 5-10: Some bump pics from before I met my Daisy Dove.

Following her heartwarming reflection, many of Katy’s 206M followers have since been expressing their reactions.

“Hearing the heartbeat for the first time is absolutely the most surreal part of it all!” one fan exclaimed.

“We love you and Daisy!!! Happy mommy’s day!!!” another wished.

“Girl you scared me I thought you were pregnant again,” a third fan joked, referring to the first snap of Katy’s pregnancy test.