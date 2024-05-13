Multiple people hospitalised following serious crash in Longford

A serious single-car crash has occurred in Co. Longford, leaving four people hospitalised.

Gardaí in Longford are appealing for witnesses to come forward in relation to a serious road traffic collision that took place in Ballinalee, Co. Longford on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Shortly after 11.30pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a single-car collision on a local road at Esker Cross in Ballinalee.

The four occupants of the car were transported by ambulance to Tullamore and Mullingar Hospitals for assessment.

Among them, a man and a woman aged in their 20’s, are being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and there are local traffic diversions in place for road users.

Gardaí have confirmed that investigations into the incident are currently ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Additionally, road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam recordings, from the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.