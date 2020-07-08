Love Island stars Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott are dating

Love Island stars Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott are officially dating.

The reality stars confirmed their romance by sharing photos from their romantic getaway this week.

The couple posted photos of an outdoor jacuzzi, an at home cinema and boardgames they purchased for their trip.

A source told The Sun about how their relationship blossomed, "They were messaging each other over Instagram during lockdown and as the rules relaxed their romance blossomed.”

They added, "Luke wasn't single for long after he split with his ex Demi and Lucie is his dream woman – he can't believe his luck."

Luke split up with fellow Love Island contestant Demi Jones in May. Demi said their split was mutual and friendly and explained that lockdown drove them apart. “We live so far away from each other. I feel like there wasn’t a lot of effort made with communication, so we drifted as a result. It’s a shame and bad timing.”

It looks like Luke found love quite easily and is smitten with Lucy. He recently posted an Instagram, “Since you’ve been around I smile a lot more than I used to.”