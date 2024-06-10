Love Island star Olivia Bowen pens sweet tribute to son Abel

Olivia Bowen is celebrating her son Abel’s second birthday.

The former Love Island star, who met her husband Alex Bowen on the ITV dating show in 2016, welcomed their baby boy into the world two years ago.

To mark the special occasion, Olivia penned a heartwarming tribute to her toddler on social media, admitting how proud she is of her little one.

Bowen posted a collection of photos to her 3M Instagram followers of her, Alex and Abel together over the past two years.

In the caption of the post, Olivia wrote, “Happy 2nd birthday to my absolute favourite little boy in the world! Abel the last year has been a whirlwind, I don’t know where the time has gone!”.

“You are so special & so loved. To see you grow into a little person has been a blessing, you’re so energetic, so determined & independent but you have the biggest heart, so kind & loving. Proud of you always”.

Alex also shared a short birthday message to his son online by unveiling adorable photos and videos of Abel to his 1.5M Instagram followers.

Alex said, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SON. 2 today”, before adding, “Love you so damn much”.

Over the weekend, Olivia and Alex organised a lavish Toy Story-themed birthday party for their son.

While sharing an insight into the celebration, Olivia showcased lovely pictures from the get-together with plenty of Woody and Buzz-themed decorations throughout.

Reflecting on the day, she explained, “Abel’s TWO infinity & beyond birthday party!”.

“I don’t even have the words to describe how perfect this day was celebrating our most precious boy in the world. I can’t thank everyone enough for coming, my special friends & family who made every minute so amazing”.

The 30-year-old closed off by adding, “Can’t wait to continue the celebrations tomorrow for his actual birthday. I can’t believe he’s going to be two”.