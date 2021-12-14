Love Island star Demi Jones shares wonderful news amid cancer battle

Love Island star Demi Jones has announced the wonderful news that she’s now cancer free after a harrowing battle with thyroid cancer earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, 23-year-old Demi shared the exciting news with her 1.2M Instagram followers, writing, “I’M CANCER FREE!!!! I did it!” in the caption.

“I got my full body scan results back and there’s not a single cancer cell left in my body,” she continued. “It’s been such a difficult year mentally and physically for me with my surgeries and treatment but I’m beyond grateful for everyone’s kindness and support over this past year.”

“I will continue to be an advocate for cancer awareness and all my love and strength goes out to those who continue to fight this awful disease, here’s to a healthy and happy 2022,” she lovingly wrote.

Of course it wasn’t long until Demi’s Instagram was flooded with messages of love and support from friends, family and fans alike.

“The best news ever [heart emoji] Such a strong girl!” former Love Island winner Paige Turley sweetly commented.

“There she is.. the strongest and sweetest little lady on earth,” gushed Christine McGuinness.

“Congratulations angel !!! So happy for you!” wrote 2021 Islander Lucinda Strafford.

“There was only ever gonna be one winner my darling girl,” fellow Islander Shaughna Phillips sweetly wrote alongside a stream of heart emojis.

Demi first announced the news that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer this past May, after undergoing surgery in April to remove a worrisome lump on her neck.

Congratulations Demi, we couldn’t be more delighted for you!