Love Island star Dani Dyer finally reveals names of twin girls

Dani Dyer has finally revealed the names of her twin girls!

The former Love Island winner announced last week that she had welcomed identical twin daughters with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen. The baby girls were born on May 22.

The reality star, who is the daughter of former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, was already a mum to two-year-old son Santiago from a previous relationship.

At the time of revealing her twins’ arrival, Dani chose not to release their names to the public. Now, one week on from their births, the mum-of-three has finally confirmed her daughters’ names!

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Dani posted a bunch of heartwarming pictures from the first few days of her twins’ lives.

The adorable post includes a snap of Dani and Jarrod in hospital with their girls, as well as the moments that big brother Santiago and grandad Danny met the new additions.

However, in the very first photo of her update, Dani shared a sweet image of her twins that revealed their names.

The portrait showcases the twins wearing alternative baby grows. One reads: “I’m Summer, that’s my sister Star,” while the other reads: “I’m Star, that’s my sister Summer”.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

“Summer & Star..” Dani began to gush in the caption of her post.

“Our first week together & enjoying every moment of the newborn bubble,” she continued.

Dani went on to describe how firstborn Santiago has adapted to the little ones. “It’s been amazing watching santi be a big brother he has melted my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine and he just feels like such a big boy all of a sudden,” she beamed.

“My heart feels so so full and so excited for our journey together as a family of 5,” Dani concluded.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

Many stars have since taken to Dani’s comments section to marvel at the newborns.

“Congratulations!! So beautiful,” wrote former EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

“Love the names,” exclaimed Dani’s fellow Love Island alum Zara McDermott.

“So proud of you,” added Love Island star Samira Mighty.

Congratulations to Dani and Jarrod!