Love Island: Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer share ‘engagement’ photo

OMG.

It looks like the second Love Island wedding might be on the cards.

Our fave couple and the winners of the show, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, have sent fans into an absolute frenzy with their latest photo on social media.

Dani took to Instagram stories to post a picture of a ring on her engagement finger with the caption:

''I said YES! My soulmate'' followed by a love heart emoji.

The 22-year-old also posted the image to Twitter, adding, ''I can't believe it.''

I can’t believe it pic.twitter.com/7Nshe3NXAg — Dani Dyer (@Dani_MasDyer) October 2, 2018

Fans were quick to congratulate the pair, however it turns out that it might be just a prank as it seems that Roman Kemp on Capital FM dared them to share the snap.

Dani was asked to prank her followers during an appearance on Capital FM.

Don't rush out to buy your hats just yet but deffo watch this space.