Love Island girls allegedly ‘banned’ from working with PrettyLittleThing

The Love Island girls have reportedly been banned from working with online retailer PrettyLittleThing after Molly-Mae Hague scored a rumoured £500,000 deal to collaborate with the fashion giant.

The 20-year-old brand ambassador and influencer launched her PLT x Molly-Mae range earlier this week, after finishing as runner-up alongside boyfriend Tommy Fury on the ITV2 reality show.

Several islanders are allegedly 'furious' at being 'blocked' from working with the brand or from doing sponsored social media posts for them, according to The Sun.

"All the Love Island girls have been blocked from doing any work with Pretty Little Thing because of Molly-Mae’s big money deal with the clothing brand," a source told the publication.

"They all went along to the launch party on Sunday night to support her, but have been told they can’t sign deals with PLT or do any social posts. They’re furious."

Amber joined Amy Hart, Anna Vakili, Joanna Chimonides, Maura Higgins and Francesca Allen in supporting Molly-Mae at the Manchester launch party, after being flown out specially.

A representative for PrettyLittleThing told Metro.co.uk that the claims were ‘completely false’.

Molly-Mae travelled to Los Angeles to shoot her new line, saying that working with PLT was "a dream come true".

"When I came out I had a lot of brands wanting to work with me and wanting to have me as like an ambassador and so I think for me to go with PLT was just the most organic move. I’ve worked with them before I went in the show for a long time, and I think they’ve really had my back since like when I had like no followers," she continued.

She added, "PLT contacted me when I had like 15,000, saying “Do you want some stuff to go to Ibiza with?” and I remember being so happy. So to have that transition from that time to this now to have my own collection is just absolutely insane."

Molly-Mae’s apparent £500,000 deal with the brand is the largest sum any 2019 cast-member has gained since the show ended so far. Last year, Megan Barton Hanson also became a brand ambassador.

Feature image: Instagram/@prettylittlething