Love Island fans share thoughts as final episode teaser is unveiled

The Love Island final is almost here!

Tonight marks the end of the eleventh series of the hit ITV reality show. Following tonight’s episode, one couple will be crowned the winners of Love Island, and will be awarded with £50,000 to share between them.

Ayo and Jess, Ciaran and Nicole, Josh and Mimii, and Sean and Matilda will be battling it out for viewers’ votes, as fifth place couple Joey and Jessy narrowly missed out on a place in the final.

Ahead of the last episode, the producers behind Love Island have treated fans to a first look teaser of the final.

The sweet trailer showcases the final four couples enjoying their last day in the Love Island villa, when they are informed via text that they will be treated to a “very special finalists’ dinner” that evening.

The couples separate for the afternoon to get glammed up and write their declarations of love to one another.

That evening, the girls reunite with their boys one by one in show stopping dresses, before they all enjoy a final meal together at the villa’s iconic firepit.

“Right guys, we’ve made it. Everyone looks amazing. Cheers to beautiful connections, great friendships and a fantastic future,” Josh praises in a toast to the group.

Following the first look teaser, many Love Island fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on tonight’s final.

“Mimii and Josh for the win, I love their authentic connection and passionate love towards each other,” one viewer gushed on Instagram.

“Ciaran and Nicole to win,” another commented.

“Mimii and Jess look unreal,” a third fan exclaimed.

“Currently contemplating what I'm gonna watch in the evenings once this series is over,” another viewer joked.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the Love Island final will be broadcast live from Majorca tonight (Monday, July 29) from 9pm on ITV2.