Love Island fans dub The Grafties ‘Movie Night 2.0’ after first look

It might be the final week of Love Island, but it looks like the drama is here to stay!

At the end of last night’s episode, the producers of the hit ITV reality series announced that the Islanders will soon find out the results of ‘The Grafties’.

These ‘awards’ were voted by the public on social media over the weekend, and include categories such as ‘’Best Head to Head’ and ‘Flirtiest Performance’.

However, it is not just going to be a simple awards ceremony, as it has been confirmed that the Islanders will be able to see clips of each nominee’s behaviour.

In the first look for tonight’s edition of Love Island, a similar set up to the infamous Movie Night has been created in the villa, with each couple seated at a red-draped table.

The brief clip teases the category of ‘Most Snakey Sitch’, with Islanders Abi, Jess and Lochan being included in the nominations.

Lochan’s nominated ‘snakey sitch’ showcases the 25-year-old chatting to his partner Whitney.

Lochan tells her: “Mitch said this morning that he feels like it’s just giving him the ick a bit,” referring to his previous relationship with Abi.

Credit: ITV

The scene causes tension amongst the group, as Tyrique pipes up: “Lochan be pillow talking too hard with his girl.”

Lochan goes on to defend his behaviour, saying: “She’s my partner, I want to talk to her about what’s going on in the villa. I stand by that. That’s not me saying, ‘Go speak to the girls about it.’”

After the drama-filled clip was released, many Love Island fans have since taken to social media to claim that the upcoming ‘Grafties’ will be a repeat of Movie Night.

Credit: ITV

“This challenge is so similar to the movie night and I’m here for the drama,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“The grafties are about to be movie night part 2,” another added.

“Loool the producers did movie night 2.0 cos they know this cast will bring drama,” a third viewer joked.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.