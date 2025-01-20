Love Island: All Stars fans react to first look reveal of two new arrivals

Two new bombshells will be entering the All Stars villa tonight!

Last week, the second-ever series of Love Island: All Stars began in South Africa. The spin-off sees presenter Maya Jama bringing together a group of former Islanders, in the hopes of a second chance at love.

During last night’s episode of All Stars, India Reynolds became the first Islander to be dumped from this year’s villa. Then, viewers were shocked when it was confirmed that two new Islanders – Ron Hall from series nine, and Grace Jackson from last year’s summer series – will be entering the villa.

Now, ahead of their arrival in tonight’s episode, Love Island producers have treated fans to a first look at their explosive entrance!

Earlier today, the team at ITV took to social media to release a first look teaser for the upcoming episode.

The trailer sees Ron and Grace making a dramatic entrance into the villa. After being informed that everyone is “really good” in their couples, Ron replies to the group: “That’s alright, we’re here to break that up, aren’t we?”

“Just a tad,” Grace teases in response.

Grace then speaks to Casey, which causes Gabby to worry to her castmates: “Obviously, Grace is unbelievable. I’m not as nice as her. I just feel like Grace wouldn’t, um… She’s not afraid to step on toes.”

Afterwards, Casey speaks to the boys and exclaims: “It was a nice, easy chat. She’s really f***ing fit. I think she’s going to turn some heads in here, for sure.”

Following the trailer’s release, many Love Island viewers have been taking to social media to express their theories.

“Grace is the ultimate bombshell. Let’s go!” one fan exclaimed on Instagram.

“Excited to see Ron without Lana because he seems like he is full of personality and held back with that on his season,” another wrote.

“Grace shouldn’t even give Casey the time of day, I would be disappointed if she does, he’s not worth it,” a third viewer commented.

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.