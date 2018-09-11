Love is dead: Brandon and Leah Jenner announce split

They were that 'couple' – so well-matched and in love with each other, it would make you sick.

Even on reality TV, Leah and Brandon's relationship was clearly genuine.

However, The Keeping Up with The Kardashian's regular guests have announced the end of their marriage in a statement.

After 'fourteen beautiful years together' they have called time on their relationship and we just can't deal.

Leah took to Instagram to confirm the news in a statement.

Get your tissues ready: the message is seriously heartbreaking.

"It is with love in our hearts that we feel it's time to share some personal news with you all," the 35-year-old said.

"After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship. We are deeply proud of the life we've cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today." – I'm not crying, you are.

Keeping it classy, the mother-of-one explained: "There has been no lying, or cheating, or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way."

The pair will continue to be "best friends" and" loving parents" to their daughter, Eva.

Leah finished the heartfelt post with: "Here we openly share our truth with you all and, respectfully, we won't be commenting further so anything that might state the contrary to this message would, undoubtedly, be a fabrication."

We are utterly heartbroken for them, but they have given everyone a schooling in how to handle a public break-up in a mature, honourable fashion.

Wishing them the very best of luck for the future.