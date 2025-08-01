Love Is Blind’s Alexa Lemieux pens tribute for daughter’s first birthday

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are celebrating!

Yesterday (July 31), the Love Is Blind stars marked their daughter Vienna’s first birthday.

Alexa and Brennon – who met and tied the knot during the third season of the hit Netflix reality show – revealed during their pregnancy with Vienna that they had struggled to conceive for over 18 months, and had “two failed IUI treatments”.

Now, to celebrate her daughter’s first 12 months, Alexa has taken the opportunity to pen an emotional tribute to her.

Last night, the 30-year-old took to Instagram to post several adorable photos of her little girl, including photos of Vienna as a newborn.

“Happy birthday to my littlest but greatest love,” Alexa gushed in her caption.

“I loved you before I even met you. I used to dream about who you would be and nothing came close to how magical you are. The journey to having you may have been long and difficult, but I would go through it a million times over,” she admitted.

“You radiate so much sunshine and bring so much joy to anyone you meet. Although it’s only been a year, I truly can’t remember life before you. You have healed me in ways I’ll never be able to explain. Thank you for making my heart whole,” the reality star continued.

“I’m still in awe that I’m lucky enough to know you, much less be your mom. You’re such a silly, smart, and beautiful angel muffin. Happy first birthday my girl. Mama loves you more than anything,” Alexa added.

Many of Alexa’s fellow Love Is Blind alumni have since been taking to her comments section to extend their own birthday wishes to Vienna.

“I didn’t think I could be more obsessed with her! Happy birthday my beautiful baby V,” replied Colleen Reed.

“She's angelic, happy birthday sweet girl,” penned Jessica Vestal.

“She’s truly so perfect!!” added Laura Dadisman.

Alexa and Brennon announced Vienna’s arrival on August 15 of last year, writing at the time: “She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples and we couldn’t be more in love."