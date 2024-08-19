Love Is Blind’s Alexa Lemieux breaks silence after birth of first child

Alexa Lemieux has shared a first glimpse into her life as a mum!

Last week, the former Love Is Blind star thrilled fans when she announced the arrival of her first child, alongside her husband Brennon Lemieux.

The couple, who first met and tied the knot on the third season of the hit Netflix reality show, are now parents to a baby girl named Vienna Ziva Lemieux.

Now, a few days on from confirming Vienna's birth, Alexa has taken the opportunity to share an update on motherhood.

Last night, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a collection of four photos from her first few weeks as a mum.

One of the snaps sees Alexa cradling baby Vienna in bed, while another sees the reality star staring lovingly at her daughter while out for a meal.

“See how I spend my weekend? Very demure. Very cutesy,” Alexa teased in her caption, in reference to the latest ‘demure’ TikTok trend.

Following her adorable update, many of Alexa’s 1.2M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes to the new mum.

“Look at all the beautiful dark hair! Motherhood looks amazing on you!” one fan replied.

“Absolutely gorgeous! You look so incredibly happy!” another commented.

“Enjoy every second, babies grow way too quick! She’s so precious,” a third fan added.

Last Thursday (August 15), Love Is Blind viewers were delighted when Alexa and Brennon confirmed the birth of their first child.

Their daughter’s arrival marks the second baby to be born from a Love Is Blind marriage, as season four stars Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi welcomed their daughter Galileo in April.

Taking to Instagram last week, Alexa and Brennon unveiled three beautiful snaps of themselves cradling baby Vienna at home.

“Our perfect daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, born July 31, 2024,” they penned in their joint caption.

“She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples and we couldn’t be more in love,” Alexa and Brennon added.