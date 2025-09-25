Love Is Blind: UK’s Jasmine & Bobby mark anniversary amid pregnancy

Jasmine and Bobby Johnson are celebrating a special occasion!

Today (September 25), the Love Is Blind: UK couple are marking two years of marriage.

Jasmine and Bobby initially met on the first season of the hit Netflix show, and later ended the series as one of two couples who decided to tie the knot. In June of this year, they also revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

Now, to mark their second wedding anniversary, Jasmine has penned an emotional tribute to her husband.

On Instagram, the 30-year-old chose to post eight stunning snaps from a recent photoshoot that the couple did on the streets of London. The images showcase the parents-to-be beaming together, as Jasmine cradles her growing bump.

“August 2023, I walked into Pod Number 1 and you were date number 1… not knowing that on the other side of that wall was the man who would change my life forever,” Jasmine began in her caption.

“I never thought marriage was in the cards for me, despite really wanting it. But then you came along and showed me that everything truly does happen at the perfect time,” she gushed.

“Our life isn’t picture-perfect, but it’s our kind of perfect. Here’s to us, to our growing family, and to a lifetime of love, laughter, and all the messy, beautiful, perfectly imperfect moments in between,” the reality star penned.

“Thank you for being the steady rock of our home, for giving me the greatest gift of all with our beautiful baby boy, for always standing by my side, supporting me through everything, and loving me without judgment,” Jasmine wrote, concluding: “I’m so proud of us and wouldn’t change this life for anything in the world.”

Several of Jasmine and Bobby’s fellow Love Is Blind: UK stars have since expressed their congratulations, with Maria Benkharmaz replying: “Happy anniversary to my faves”.

“Happy anniversary you guys,” added Sabrina Vittoria.

On June 9, Jasmine and Bobby delighted their fanbase with the news that they are expecting their first child, a baby boy, together.

“We’ve been keeping a secret,” they teased on Instagram at the time, adding: “Baby Johnson Coming Winter 2025!!"