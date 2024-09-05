Love Is Blind: UK’s Freddie unveils charity challenge for heartfelt cause

One Love Is Blind: UK star has announced that he is embarking on a very meaningful charity challenge.

Freddie Powell shot to fame last month when he starred in the first-ever series of Netflix’s Love Is Blind: UK.

Although Freddie declined to marry his fiancé Catherine at the altar, viewers did see another love story play out on screen – the sibling love between Freddie and his older brother Jack.

Jack has Down’s Syndrome, and throughout the series, Freddie stated that he might become Jack’s sole carer in later life.

Now, in honour of his brother, Freddie has announced that he will be taking on a huge charity challenge.

Last night, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to share several photos of himself and Jack together. He also included a clip of the emotional moment that Jack walked down the aisle with Freddie.

“I’m so proud and honoured to be sharing this… I’m embarking on an incredible journey to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for a cause that is close to my heart, I’ll be supporting Down’s Syndrome Association,” Freddie announced in his caption.

“As you all know, my big brother Jack (the real star of Love Is Blind: UK), has Down’s syndrome, and his life has taught me so much about resilience, love, and the beauty of embracing differences,” he penned.

“By participating in this climb, I aim to raise funds that will directly benefit the Association. If anybody is able to support by either sharing this post or donating a small amount via the link in my bio you would be making such a meaningful impact to individuals with down’s syndrome and their families,” he praised.

The reality star concluded by writing: “Thank you in advance for everyone’s support! Together we can make a difference.”

Many Love Is Blind: UK stars have since been sending Freddie their support, with Demi Brown commenting: “Yes Freddie. We are rooting for you! You’ve got this, what an amazing cause.”

“Epic mate, I can’t wait to see your journey… I know you’ll smash it. Let us know how we can support you. Sending love,” added Steven Smith.