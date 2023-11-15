Love Is Blind stars react as Giannina Gibelli announces pregnancy

The Love Is Blind family is growing!

Giannina Gibelli has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her partner, Bachelor Nation star Blake Horstmann.

Giannina, who featured in the first season of the hit Netflix reality show, took to Instagram last night with Blake to share the news.

Revealing their baby joy, the expectant parents chose to post several photos from a recent pregnancy photoshoot. The sweet snaps showcase Giannina and Blake unveiling the 30-year-old’s growing baby bump.

“first comes love, then comes baby H,” the pair teased in their joint caption.

“we’re so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!” they added.

Following the surprise news, many of Giannina’s fellow Love Is Blind alumni have since taken to the comments section of her post to congratulate her.

“Why did this make me tear up! Soo happy for you both,” replied Deepti Vempati, who appeared in the show’s second season.

“Best news ever!! You’re going to be the perfect Mama, G,” wrote Giannina’s fellow season 1 star Jessica Batten, who also recently welcomed her first child.

“Omg!! Congratulations!!” added Tiffany Pennywell Brown, who tied the knot with husband Brett Brown in season four.

Viewers first met Giannina in the first season of Love Is Blind in February 2020. At the time, she got engaged to fellow co-star Damian Powers.

The pair made it all the way to the altar, but Giannina ended up leaving the ceremony in tears after Damian refused to marry her.

Credit: Netflix

The exes continued their on-again-off-again romance after filming for the series ended. Giannina later confirmed in August 2021 that they had split for good.

The mum-to-be then went on to meet boyfriend Blake during filming for reality show All Star Shore. In early 2022, it was revealed that they were dating.

"We didn't win the grand prize, but we found each other,” Giannina later gushed on Instagram in September of that year.