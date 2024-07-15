Love is Blind stars Bliss & Zack detail anniversary celebrations

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski are opening up about appreciating every special moment in life.

The new parents, who met and got married on Netflix’s hit show Love is Blind, welcomed their daughter Galileo into the world in April of this year.

After recently celebrating over two years of marriage, the couple have shared an insight into ‘celebrating little moments’ with their baby girl and shared details about their anniversary date night.

Zack took to Instagram to unveil a collection of photos and videos of his wife and their daughter to his 584K Instagram followers.

One snap shows Bliss cradling their bundle of joy while a video shows the couple enjoying a night out at a concert.

Zack captioned the candid post, “Life’s little moments are sometimes the big moments—you just don’t realize it until you look back. This week was all about celebrating the little moments”.

“Bliss’s sister came down to meet Galileo for the first time, and watching them sing a bedtime lullaby together was pure magic. The way Galileo’s tiny eyes lit up and the gentle harmony of their voices created a scene I’ll never forget”.

“We also celebrated two years and three months of marriage this week. It’s incredible how quickly time flies when you’re with the one you love. As if someone knew we needed more reasons to celebrate, my grandpa texted us out of the blue with some free tickets to a nearby concert”.

He went on to admit, “Going out on a date night was a big deal for us. It was our second time ever leaving the Galileo with her grandmother. We intentionally left late so we wouldn’t be too far away from her for too long. We only got to listen to the concert for a little while but it was just the right amount of time for us”.

“Moments like these remind me of a truth I’ve come to appreciate more with each passing year: our time with the people we love, especially those who live far away, is incredibly precious”.

The former reality star then revealed, “When you do the math, you realize you might only see them a few times a year if you’re lucky, and there’s no guarantee of how many more you’re going to get”.

“This realization has made me cherish these fleeting moments even more, savoring the warmth of every laugh, every song, and every shared memory. Life’s little moments are sometimes the big moments—you just don’t realize it until you look back”.

Many fans of the pair headed to the comments to share their appreciation for their candid life updates.

One fan wrote, “I love you guys. Thank you for sharing your life with us. You are amazing parents”.

“I love reading y’all’s post. I’m a new parent myself and I relate so much to these words. You guys are the sweetest couple”, penned a second.

A third commenter said, “I love you guys so much! You are such an inspiration as a couple and as parents!!”.