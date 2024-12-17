Love Is Blind fans react as Giannina Gibelli reveals wedding update

Giannina Gibelli is preparing for her big day.

The former Love Is Blind star and her fiancé Blake Horstmann announced the exciting news of their engagement last month.

The big news that they are set to tie the knot comes just months after they welcomed the birth of their first child, a baby boy named Heath, in March of this year.

Now, Giannina has shared a big update as she prepares for her wedding day as she has confirmed that she’s chosen her wedding dress, delighting fans.

On Instagram, the 31-year-old posted a collection of gorgeous white gowns she tried on to her 1.9M followers.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “messed around and played bride this weekend and ended up saying yes to the dress!”.

“I was not expecting to find it this soon, anyone else have an experience like that? mine was actually magical omg”.

Many fans of the former reality star took to the comments to share their excitement over the news.

One fan penned, “You are stunningly gorgeous!! The first it’s my favorite”.

“I love how you are blessed with your happy ending”, said a second Instagram user.

Another fan admitted, “I’ve watched you from LIB and seeing this now.. I am so unbelievably happy for you, G! you deserve all of this happiness!”.

When announcing her engagement last month, Gibelli revealed, “I’ve been vlogging our life for the past two years and didn’t know where to start, the beginning of forever sounds pretty good to me”.

Blake also shared the news to his 676K followers by unveiling snaps of him down on one knee as he penned, “So I can kiss you anytime I want”.