Louise Thompson’s fiancé Ryan reveals cause of her health scare

The cause of Louise Thompson’s recent stay in hospital has been revealed.

The Made In Chelsea star worried fans earlier this week when she confirmed that she had been admitted to hospital.

Speaking to her Instagram followers, the mum-of-one shared an update from her hospital bed. “I've been quiet on here recently because I had a bit of an unexpected situation again,” Louise wrote. “Don't really know what to say right now except for a huge thanks to everyone that's kept the old ticker ticking”.

“I feel like I've very much used up my quota of NHS services at this point. Eeek. I can't help but feel a bit guilty about it all,” she added.

Throughout her hospital stay, Louise has kept her followers abreast of how she has been coping with her latest health scare. However, the 32-year-old refrained from confirming what had caused her admission to hospital.

Last night, her fiancé Ryan Libbey posted an important update, in which he revealed what had happened to Louise.

“2023 started well for me and for my family. Last Friday it got flipped on its head again,” he penned.

“Louise haemorrhaged at home, again. Rushed to hospital for surgery and close monitoring for 4 days,” the 32-year-old continued.

Thankfully, Ryan went on to confirm that his fiancée has been discharged from hospital. “Louise is home now, stable and doing well. She’s a warrior!”.

Unfortunately, the couple’s one-year-old son Leo is now dealing with a different illness. “Leo has picked up impetigo from nursery. Dad is tired,” Ryan detailed.

As a result of Louise’s recent health crisis, the family of three have had to miss a two-week-long holiday in St Lucia, which Louise described earlier this week as gutting as she “really needed some sun + sea”.

Louise’s hemorrhage is just the latest in a prolonged period of health worries for the MIC star. A few weeks ago, she was diagnosed with drug-induced lupus, which has been causing her intense joint pain.

After giving birth to baby Leo in November 2021 and staying in intensive care for a month, Louise has also been open about her ongoing experience with anxiety, postnatal depression and complex PTSD.

We’re wishing Louise and her family well.