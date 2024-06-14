Louise Thompson surprises brother Sam in heartwarming moment

Louise Thompson has shared the adorable moment that she surprised her brother Sam.

Reigning I’m A Celebrity champion Sam is currently starring in the UK theatrical release of Inside Out 2. In the Disney animated film, Sam has been cast in a cameo as Security Man Sam.

With the highly-anticipated sequel being released in cinemas today, Sam’s older sister Louise has now taken the opportunity to praise his achievement.

Earlier today, Louise took to Instagram to share a video of the moment she surprised Sam by interviewing him as part of his Inside Out 2 press junket.

The video showcases the former Made In Chelsea star walking into the press room, as Sam hugs his sister and exclaims: “Oh my God! What are you doing here? What is happening today? Mate! Dude, I’m so happy you’re here!”

In the caption of her adorable interview with Sam, Louise then went on to gush about her pride for her younger sibling.

“My brother is in a movie and I surprised him by showing up to his press junket !!” the 34-year-old penned, before going on to express what it means for herself, her partner Ryan and their two-year-old son Leo.

“Ryan and I are obsessed with Disney and Pixar so this feels like the ultimate celebration / situ where we are happy to ride off the coat tails of our hugely successful, (arguably higher profile) little sibling ! How cool to show Leobello the character ‘security man Sam’ on the box as he grows up. Wam Bam Uncle Sam!” Louise beamed.

“Inside out ONE was one hell of a movie. I think the underlying messages are beautiful and I can’t wait to see the sequel out this weekend. We luff ya! X,” she concluded.

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Louise’s followers have been sharing their reactions to her surprise.

“You two are so adorable and funny together,” one fan commented.

“The absolute joy in this interview was fab!” another replied.

“How lovely! This video is so cute,” a third follower added.