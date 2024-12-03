Louise Thompson shares insight into healing journey after surgery

Louise Thompson has shared an update on her healing journey.

The former Made in Chelsea star spent time in hospital last month and has been recovering after having emergency surgery.

After the procedure, Louise went into septic shock but has been recuperating and is now able to return to work on her podcast with her fiancé Ryan Libbey.

Sharing an insight into her healing journey after taking time away from work, Louise shared a collection of photos and videos from when she and Ryan were recording the latest episode of their podcast earlier today.

She captioned the candid post, “I’ve been OOO for a month. No pod recording. Thanks to all our loyal listeners for holding tight. Thank you doubly for all of your ongoing support. Toyed with the idea of recording an audio-only ep while recovering in bed, but that felt very wrong”.

“Rest is rest. Healing is healing. Distractions are good, but in moderation. However, today I recorded. Which means we will be back this week. Keep ya eyes peeled”.

Thompson went on to encourage fans to listen to previous episodes from the podcast series to get more of an insight into her and Ryan’s life recently.

“Ryans’s episode was pretty powerful, although I must be honest, I haven’t felt mentally strong enough to listen to it in full yet”.

“However, I watched the clips and have been berating him for finding out that he didn’t fall in love with me at first site. Don’t worry. Water off a duck’s back. I am made of tough stuff. Not sure much will shock me anymore. PTG* can look like nottttt sweating the small stuff”.

The 34-year-old admitted, “Until I’m triggered, and then ya know, a neon light turning on is enough to make me feel like I’ve been struck by lightning. It’s pretty polarising like that”.

“Make sure you subscribe or follow where you can so you don’t miss next week’s show, where I’ll talk about musings that have popped into my head since being unwell again… and I might even consider wtf actually happened. It’s a mystery to us all. *post traumatic growth”, Louise went on to add.