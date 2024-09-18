Louise Thompson shares candid insight into ‘off grid’ camping trip

Louise Thompson has been opening up about a recent family camping trip she went on.

The former Made in Chelsea star enjoyed a trip to New Forest, Hampshire, with her partner Ryan Libbey and their two-year-old son Leo over the weekend.

Now, while Louise shares an insight into the ‘off-grid’ get-away, she has reflected on her own childhood with her brother, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner Sam Thompson.

Thompson unveiled a collection of photos of her and Leo in their roof tent to her 1.5M Instagram followers.

She captioned the post, “I never saw myself as a camper. I certainly never saw myself begging Ryan to take me camping over a cold Autumnal weekend in September, but then again I never thought I’d wear many of the hats I wear now. I had a huge itch that needed scratching”.

“I was desperately envious of Ryan going on all these boys trips to the back end of nowhere earlier this year, so I managed to convince him to change gear and to take us lovely lot instead. A nice little family trip ditching the big smoke and heading into the bush sounded like a wonderful idea… just what the doctor ordered”.

“Needless to say everyone I invited from my immediate family declined, albeit politely”.

Louise then spoke about her childhood with Sam and their lack of camping experience as she explained, “The closest my brother and I ever got to ‘camping’ as kids was springing open a pop up camo coloured ‘action man’ tent which we slept in over night in the communal garden attached to our Notting Hill home. It was about as wild as a kitchen cat on a houseboat. I don’t think we lasted more than 2 hours in the cold. What grit?”.

“Anyway, this weekend we went to a campsite in the New Forest which happened to have barely any signal and it was delicious! What a treat to go off grid for a full 48 hours and to immerse ourselves in nature. Hence only posting a few days later. I’ve been busy and playing catch up”.

The Lucky author then revealed that she hopes to go on more family camping trips as she’s “vowed to make this at least a quarterly occurrence”.

She closed off by adding, “Also….. WHAT WEATHER. What a sunset, what a sunrise. Someone up there was looking out for me. Looking out for us. I feel so blessed atm”.

Ryan also opened up online about the holiday as he revealed, “Our first family camp in the woods. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’ve actually managed to convert Louise into a camper”.

“We made every effort to bring Sam and Zara on this trip but they both pretty much laughed in our face, they’re way too bouji for these antics”.