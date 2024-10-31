Louise Thompson reveals she has returned to hospital as an inpatient

Louise Thompson has revealed that she has returned to hospital.

The former Made in Chelsea star has been battling with her health following the birth of her son, Leo, in November 2021. Louise’s labour was nearly fatal and left her with many health struggles including PTSD and having to wear a stoma bag.

Louise has been open about her recovery journey on social media and has now revealed she has had to return to hospital as an inpatient.

Opening up on her Instagram Stories, Louise admitted that she will have to celebrate Halloween ‘from afar’ after confessing her excitement to dress up in a family costume with fiancé Ryan Libbey and their son.

The 34-year-old posted a picture of her brother wearing a pumpkin costume as a toddler to her 1.5M followers and penned, “Omg it's Halloween. I had BIG PLANS for funny costumes and trick or treating with my Prince Charming. I love this time of the year and I was so excited to see little Leo's face light up now he understands things a bit more”.

“Instead I'm an inpatient. Don't want to go into gorey details. BUT… when my mum came in to visit yesterday she did show me this photo of sam at a similar age and it made my face light up, because the resemblance is striking”.

Credit: Louise Thompson Instagram

Thompson also unveiled a video recording from her son’s baby monitor that shows the tot asleep in his bed.

Over the clip she wrote, “I'll be watching from afar obsessing over everyone's costumes… tbf I think mine would probably win, but would likely come with too many TW's”.

“and also STALKING my son on our baby monitor so I feel like I'm still with him. Gosh these things are helpful”.

Credit: Louise Thompson Instagram

“Any advice on things that can help prevent him rolling out of bed every night. Our little bolster cushion tucked under his sheet isn't enough. I think Ryan's quite enjoying the body heat and companionship though”.

Louise went on to share an adorable snap of Leo wearing a red dragon costume and said, “Mumma did a solid on the costume front teehee. You just wait to see the ones for later. I got us all matching. Will have to get my mum or someone to step up to the plate to step into my role”.