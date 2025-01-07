Louise Thompson reflects on huge disagreement with fiancé Ryan Libbey

Louise Thompson has reflected on a significant disagreement that she recently had with her fiancé.

The former Made In Chelsea star has been engaged to her partner Ryan Libbey since 2018. The couple also welcomed their son Leo in November 2021, but his traumatic birth left Louise with life-changing health complications.

Now, Louise has taken the opportunity to open up about her relationship with Ryan, and revealed that they recently disagreed on a huge life decision.

Last night, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to post a clip from the couple’s joint podcast, He Said She Said, along with a lengthy written caption.

“I remember a time when Ryan and I weren’t in a particularly strong spot. He regularly said that he wanted to move elsewhere… He wasn’t that happy in London and thought that the ‘country life’ would bring him more happiness, or at least make him more content,” Louise began.

“I think the important question here for us was to look at what we were running away from, or even running towards. Sometimes you have to face your problems head on. Easier said than done, but always worth the reward. From that, we’ve been able to make a better-informed decision,” she continued.

“We have built such a beautiful foundation here. Some sad and scary memories here, yes, but too much good to waste. Now we’re in a different spot and we’re considering investing in something separate too,” the reality star hinted.

Louise then went on to confess that she is “not good with change” and is hesitant to move out of London.

“I also see a more liberating life for my son whilst running around in a big grassy field. For him, I'm split. I know that my heart is here, but he's knocked out a proportionally bigger space in my heart (probs a 60:40 ratio) and that's pretty weighty. So we're going to find a compromise,” she concluded.

Many fans have since sympathised with the couple’s dilemma, with one replying: “So true. May 2025 bring both of you calm and contentment x”.