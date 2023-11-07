Louise Redknapp goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Louise Redknapp has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Drew Michael.

The singer has confirmed her romance with her new beau as she marks a special occasion with him.

Louise has revealed it’s Drew’s birthday and has shared her first photo alongside him to social media.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram to post a snap of her and her beau sitting at a dinner table as they enjoyed a meal out together.

Louise also posted a picture of her and Drew sitting beside her 19-year-old son Charley, whom she shares with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

Louise captioned the sweet post, “Have a great day @thedrew.michael Happy Birthday x”, as well as champagne emojis.

Many fans of the former Eternals band member headed to the comments to congratulate her on her new relationship.

One fan wrote, “Absolutely beautiful, so happy you put your boys 1st after your break up you deserve happiness”.

“So good to see you Happy, good things come to those who wait”, penned a second fan.

Another commenter added, “Glad you’ve found happiness again”.

Louise and Jamie split up in 2017 after being an item for 19 years. They share two sons together- 19-year-old Charley and 15-year-old Beau.

Jamie went on to remarry in October 2021 as he tied the knot to model Frida Andersson. They share a son named Raphael together.

Louise previously spoke about not wanting to start dating immediately after her and Jamie’s divorce for the sake of her children.

She admitted, “I’ve felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys’ lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family. I felt like I needed to be their one staple.”