Lottie Tomlinson welcomes second child with fiancé Lewis Burton

Lottie Tomlinson is now a mum-of-two!

The social media influencer has announced that she has given birth to her second child, alongside her fiancé Lewis Burton.

Lewis and Lottie – who is the younger sister of One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson – have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. The couple are also parents to their two-year-old son Lucky.

Lottie recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of her little one’s arrival. On her Instagram page, the 26-year-old decided to post a gorgeous black-and-white photo of her firstborn Lucky looking into his new sister’s cot.

“Our angel girl has arrived and she’s perfect in every single way 15/01/25,” Lottie penned in her caption, confirming that she gave birth yesterday.

Many of Lottie’s fellow famous faces have been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“So so happy for you all! How wonderful! Congratulations xxx,” wrote fitness coach Chloe Madeley, the daughter of Richard and Judy.

“Congratulations gorgeous girl, so happy for you all,” added former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips.

On July 18, Lottie and Lewis delighted their fans when they announced their pregnancy with their second child together.

At the time, the expectant mum took to Instagram to unveil a heartwarming video of herself, Lewis and Lucky on the beach.

In the sweet footage, Lottie could be seen revealing her blossoming baby bump at sunset, before the happy couple shared a kiss and toddler Lucky reached up to kiss his mother’s bump.

“Our little family is growing,” Lottie gushed in her caption alongside the video.

“We feel so excited and blessed that another beautiful baby is joining us in Jan 2025,” she added, before confirming on August 3 that she would be welcoming a daughter.

It is believed that Lottie and Lewis first started dating in the summer of 2020. Following the birth of their first child Lucky in August 2022, the pair got engaged in November 2023 when Lewis surprised Lottie with a trip to Paris.