Lottie Tomlinson reveals the ‘hardest part’ of pregnancy so far

Lottie Tomlinson has been opening up about her pregnancy experience.

The social media star announced that she was expecting her second child with her fiancé Lewis Burton in July.

The pair are already parents to a son named Lucky, whom they welcomed into the world in August 2022.

Lottie, who is the younger sister of One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson, has now been sharing an insight into how she’s been finding this pregnancy and admitted what the ‘hardest thing’ about it has been so far.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Lottie was asked ‘Whats the hardest thing about pregnancy? X’ by one of her 4.8M followers.

Tomlinson replied by posting a video of herself on the beach at sunset with her blossoming baby bump on display.

She wrote, “I think the lonely feeling that comes with it is hard. Even though you have everyone around you sometimes it can feel quite isolating”.

“I really rely on my close people to keep me feeling my best, I’m so grateful for Lewis for always being there for me”, she added before confessing, “But also HORMONES”.

Lottie, who is expecting a baby girl, was also asked if she has any fears for this pregnancy.

She responded to the question by explaining, “Of course! Just mainly always hoping for a healthy pregnancy and safe delivery but then also hoping Lucky copes ok with sharing my attention and hoping I can manage looking after them both”.

Lottie was then questioned about what she’s most excited about since finding out she’s expecting a baby girl this time around.

The influencer revealed, “Omg literally everything the clothes, seeing what she’s gonna look like”.

“Also feels like Lucky is gonna be the best big brother to a little girl, he loves all the baby girls that are in his life! Still feels so surreal”.