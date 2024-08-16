Lottie Tomlinson pens heartfelt tribute for late sister Félicité

Lottie Tomlinson has penned an emotional tribute for her late sister Félicité on what would’ve been her 24th birthday.

Félicité tragically passed away in March 2019 at the age of just 18.

Lottie has now taken to social media to share a heartfelt message for her ‘best friend in heaven’, alongside photos from their childhood together.

Credit: Félicité Tomlinson Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the influencer shared an image to her 4.8M followers of her and Félicité when they were little girls.

She honoured her sister by adding text to the picture that reads, “Happy 24th birthday to my best friend in heaven”.

“There’s been a missing piece in my life since you left and I’ve not stopped missing you”.

Lottie, who is expecting her second child, went on to add, “My best friend, my sister. It was me & you. I love you always I hope you’re with me”.

Credit: Lottie Tomlinson Instagram

Tomlinson then unveiled a sweet photo of her younger sister as a newborn and of herself as a toddler before admitting, “Loved you since the start”.

She followed the snap with a more pictures of them as little girls and said, “And forever”.

Lottie closed off the moving tribute by sharing a black and white picture of Félicité when she was a teenager. She penned, “The most beautiful girl happy heavenly birthday angel”.

Lottie’s sister Phoebe also wrote a touching tribute for her late sister to her 2M Instagram followers.

Credit: Lottie Tomlinson Instagram

Posting a message along with a photo of Félicité, Phoebe said, “24 today. Happy heavenly birthday to my beautiful sister Fizz”.

“Miss you every single day. My angel above. I’d do anything for one last laugh and cuddle with you”.

As well as losing their sister in 2019, the Tomlinson children had already suffered another heartbreak back in 2016 following the loss of their mum, Johannah Deakin, who sadly passed away after a battle with leukaemia.

When Johannah passed, she left behind seven children – Lottie, Louis, Félicité, twins Phoebe and Daisy and twins Doris and Ernest.