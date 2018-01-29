Lorde staged her very own feminist protest at last night’s Grammys

Last night, the music industry's brightest stars descended upon Madison Square Garden for the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Once again, celebrities took the opportunity to show their support for the Time's Up movement, with many attendees sporting a white rose in solidarity with the campaign.

Rita Ora, Lady Gaga and Kelly Clarkson were just some of the big names to accessorise their gowns with the symbol, however, one artist decided that some things are better said with words.

Lorde, the only female singer to be nominated in the Album of the Year category, finished off her red-carpet look with an inspiring passage from Jenny Holzer's Inflammatory Essay.

Sewn into the back of her crimson dress, the excerpt reads: "Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take courage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors."

"The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom."

Meanwhile, Lorde's mother, Sonja Yelich, also staged her own subtle protest when she tweeted a photo highlighting a passage from a New York Times article.

this says it all –@nytimes January 26, 2018 pic.twitter.com/R3YdHwieXf — Sonja Yelich (@sonjayelich1) January 26, 2018

The circled section reported how women have made up just 9 per cent of nominations in the last six Grammy Awards.

Despite being nominated to the top category, Lorde did not preform at the ceremony.

According to Variety, the singer was asked to sing as part of a collective tribute to the late Tom Petty, and not her nominated work.