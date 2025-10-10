Loose Women’s Charlene White confirms her father has taken his own life

Charlene White has announced the sudden passing of her father.

The Loose Women star has confirmed that her father Denniston took his own life last month.

In a heartbreaking post to Instagram, the 45-year-old wrote that her family are “still finding our way” through their grief.

Along with a picture of her late father, Charlene began in her statement: “Two weeks ago our lives changed forever. Unbeknownst to us, our dad had been living with a dark cloud he couldn’t lift. So he made the decision to take control of that cloud and take his own life.”

She continued: “This despite the fact he lived a life full of love. FULL to the brim. Overflowing in fact. But sometimes the darkness is stronger, and heartbreakingly for all of us, he chose to keep what he was going through to himself. Very typical of dad.”

The news presenter went on to note that her family have chosen “not to hide the circumstances of our loss, because hiding emotions and the true depth of our feelings — hurt, pain, shock, grief etc. — helps no-one.”

“Hug your parents close, and always tell them that you love them. Because that’s sort of our job as children, to love them, no matter where the road eventually takes them. Even if they end up taking the hardest most unfathomable path,” Charlene admitted, before detailing a recent memorial that they held for Denniston.

“On Sunday we had the traditional Jamaican nine night, and the ancestors were right – it was the most perfect way to release our grief through food, dancing, drink… and joy, with hundreds of friends and family. All organised by our tribe of friends and family. We’re incredibly blessed,” the former I'm A Celebrity contestant wrote.

Charlene concluded the family’s statement by adding: “Denniston was an amazing dad, step dad, surrogate dad to many, friend, brother, grandad, uncle, cousin and husband. And we’re all just taking it step by step.”

Many of Charlene’s fellow Loose Women stars have since been commenting their condolences, with Katie Piper sharing: “So sorry to hear this. Sending you love.”

“Sunday was a moment one we won’t forget like many of the beautiful times you had with your dad. We will hold you and the family whenever you need. Love you alll xx,” added Judi Love.