Loose Women star Denise Welch opens up about turning 66

Denise Welch has been opening up about turning another year older.

The Loose Women star is celebrating her 66th birthday today and to mark the special occasion, she has written a heartfelt tribute about what she’s grateful for in life.

While she has been sharing an insight into her birthday, Denise admitted today is ‘bittersweet’ for her as it marks the 12-year anniversary of her mum’s death.

Taking to Instagram, Welch showcased a Boomerang video of herself to her 422K followers.

In the clip, she is dressed in a red bikini as she dances on the deck of a ship while enjoying a Mediterranean cruise.

Denise penned her moving message in the caption of the video and it reads, “Today I celebrate becoming an 'old age pensioner' with a birthday boomerang!!! I'm 66!!! WTAF??!!! But I'm grateful to have got this far!! It's taken a lot of ups and downs to get here but here I am and very happy”.

“A wonderful marriage to @lincolntownley , 3 amazing sons, Matty, Louis and Lewis. My sister and my nieces and nephews. The Townleys. A grandson Theo and I've been free from clinical depression for 5 yrs!!!!”.

The TV presenter then spoke about her mum’s passing by saying, “Of course May 22nd will always be bittersweet as it's 12 yrs today since Mum died. She would have been 88 this yr and believe me, she would still be wearing swimwear and looking fabulous!!”.

“I hope she'd be proud that I'm sober, still working hard in my chosen profession and still getting my t*ts oot for the lads!!! And lasses to be fair as I have to keep my lesbian friends happy!!! Happy birthday to me and miss you loads mama!! Love you”.

Many fans and famous pals headed to the comments to send birthday wishes to Denise.

Welch’s Loose Women co-host Andrea McLean said, “You’re amazing Denz. It’s great to see you so happy, you deserve it all. Happy birthday me old mucker!!”.

“Happy birthday my gorgeous friend! You are AMAZING”, wrote Emmerdale actress Hayley Tamaddon.

Former star of The Real Housewives of Cheshire Christine McGuinness added, “Happy Birthday you beautiful soul”.