How to make Starbucks’ Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso

There’s nothing we love more than treating ourselves to a coffee every morning to kick start our day.

The only issue with heading to Starbucks each morning is that it comes with a hefty price that we could really do without since the cost of living crisis has made everything so expensive at the moment.

Since we don’t want to give up our small reward of a delicious coffee before work, we’ve come to a compromise- we’re going to make the drink ourselves!

Our go to coffee order is the Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso and since it hit the menu, we can’t get enough of it.

Luckily for us, Starbucks has shared their recipe for our favourite drink online. So, if you’re looking to cut down everyday costs by making your coffee at home, check out the tasty recipe below.

Ingredients

2 shots of espresso

1 tsp of light brown sugar

180ml of oat milk

Ice

Dash of cinnamon

Method

1. Prepare your shots of espresso as usual by using your preferred coffee with hot water (Starbucks recommends their Blonde Espresso Roast) and pour into a cup.

2. Stir the light brown sugar into your espresso shots until it dissolves. Depending on what level of sweetness you enjoy, adjust the amount of sugar you add.

3. Pour the espresso, oat milk and ice into a cocktail shaker and shake for 20 seconds. If you don’t own a cocktail shaker, a jar will also do the trick.

4. Pour your drink into a glass and top with cinnamon. Enjoy!