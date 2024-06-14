Love Island’s Kai & Sanam tease wedding plans are happening ‘soon’

Another Love Island wedding is on the cards!

Engaged couple Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have confirmed that they intend to tie the knot “soon”.

The pair, who won last year’s winter series of Love Island, got engaged in April with a romantic canal boat proposal.

Now, as they look forward to the future, Sanam has revealed that the couple intend to get married sooner rather than later.

Earlier today, the 26-year-old took to her Instagram stories with a question box, asking her 444K followers to send her “outdoor wedding venue suggestions”.

“Me and Kai really need to get a move on planning our wedding if I lol (we) we want to have it soon,” she teased, without giving a specific timeframe.

Sanam then went on to share that she doesn’t want a destination wedding, and that herself and Kai intend to get married in the UK.

“Does anyone have any cute outdoor wedding venue suggestions in England?? I’d love to get married outside under one of these things!” she penned, alongside a photo of a stunning gazebo.

The bride-to-be concluded her update by writing: “Anywhere up north or down south.”

On April 29, Love Island viewers were thrilled when Kai and Sanam announced their engagement.

At the time, the newlyweds-to-be took to Instagram to unveil some beautiful snaps from the moment Kai proposed.

In the caption, Kai gushed over his glowing bride as he wrote: "Introducing the next Mrs Fagan”.

The 25-year-old continued: “Beautiful, Caring, Loving and Smart are just some of the words that describe you. I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

In an interview with OK! in April, Kai hinted that marrying Sanam was always on the cards.

“If we put an expiration date on our relationship – which we’re not – then what’s the point? If we weren’t working towards an engagement, marriage and kids, not necessarily in that order, then we wouldn’t be in the right relationship,” he explained.