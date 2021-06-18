5 wholesome films to watch with your dad this Father’s Day

Father’s Day is just around the corner, taking place this Sunday, June 20. It’s a day which always tends to sneak up on me, cropping up out of nowhere without any sort of warning.

Somehow, I’m always left rushing to shops to nab a last minute card and a men’s toiletry kit — which is just going to end up at the back of a cupboard anyway.

If, like me, you’re looking for fun things to do with your dad this Father’s Day, then why not keep things simple by sitting down together and throwing on one of these great family films, which epitomise what it’s really like to be a dad.

There truly is nothing better than spending some good quality time with your old man. So, grab the popcorn, maybe a glass of vino or a bottle of beer, put your feet up and enjoy these fantastic Father’s Day films.

Mrs Doubtfire (1993)

A 90’s classic, Mrs Doubtfire stars some of our favourite Hollywood names, including the likes of Robin Williams, Sally Fields and Pierce Brosnan. This comedic masterpiece follows Daniel, a divorced actor, who disguises himself as Mrs Doubtfire, an ageing female Scottish housekeeper, in order to work in his ex-wife's house and spend more time with his children. It’s an emotional rollercoaster that will have you laughing out loud one minute and weeping the next — don’t worry though, as always there’s a happy ending.

Fatherhood (2021)

Following the death of his wife soon after the birth of their daughter, Matt Logelin (Kevin Hart), finds himself navigating his grief while taking on the toughest job he’s ever faced: Fatherhood. Choosing to care for Maddy (Melody Hurd) in the ways he knew his wife Liz (Deborah Ayorinde) would’ve wanted, Matt is determined to go it alone, but learns that raising a child — and becoming a great dad — takes a village.

Father of the Bride (1991)

Another iconic movie bringing us back to the nostalgia of the 1990’s. This Nancy Meyers film follows an American father, George Banks, who leads the perfect family life with his wife, daughter and son. However, when Annie, his daughter, decides to get married, he has a hard time letting go of her amid the wedding planning hysteria. Featuring another stellar cast, starring Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Martin Short.

We Bought A Zoo (2011)

This heartwarming flick starring Matt Damon, Scarlet Johanson and Elle Fanning follows Benjamin, a widower and dad-of-two. Following his wife’s passing, Benjamin takes a leap of faith and purchases a dilapidated zoo with his family, taking on the challenge of preparing the zoo for its reopening to the public.

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenburd and Ted Danson come together in this hilarious, charming film about three bachelors who find themselves caring for an adorable baby girl. One of the many problems? They have no idea which one of them is the dad. Now is the perfect time to refresh your memory, with a modern adaptation of Three Men and a Baby currently in the works with Zac Efron.