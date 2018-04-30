Looking for a bit of career inspo? Your star sign might have answer

Ever feel like you were born to do a certain job? Well the chance are that you were! Your perfect, most compatible job is just written in the stars.

Don't believe us? Well we have a list of your dream jobs right here for some serious career inspiration!

Aquarius (January 20- February 19)

The naturally critical Aquarius are perfect for the technology and science industries. They like working on their own and always seem to be two steps ahead of everyone else. Think theoretical physicist for your ultimate dream job!

Pisces (February 19- March 20)

Pisces, while the can navigate a number of creative jobs with ease, are happiest when helping others. They're well suited to the healthcare professions, but still need to have that le way for their creative side like psychology or psychotherapy.

Aries (March 20- April 19)

Competition and physical endurance is what life is all about for an Aries. They're natural born leaders and are great motivators. You guessed it- your top career pick is personal trainer! Go get your sweat on!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The Taurus are steady, hard-working folk that always give their 100%. They're also lovers of beauty and the finer things in life, making luxury sales or fashion the perfect fit!

Gemini (May 21-June 19)

Gemini's thrive in fast-paced, ever-changing environments. The idea of predictable desk job is hell to them, they need to be on their feet and putting out fires. Public Relations is perfect for the fast-thinking, fast-talking Gemini- you can be guaranteed that no two days are the same!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Tradition and nurturing are very important to the Cancer sign. They're usually the 'mum' of every friend group, and naturally gravitate towards these caring roles in their work life as well. Their compassionate nature is perfect for social workers.

Leo (July 23- August 22)

Leo the lions nad the ruler of the jungle, they're perfect leaders in the human world as well. Confident and opinionated, they want to change the world- and will stop at nothing to do it. Start with politics and work your way up, Leo, who knows you could even be the next President!

Virgo (August 23- September 22)

You're all about attention to detail, Virgo! They have amazing memory and are extreme perfectionists. Great with facts and statistics, they would make great detectives- think the next Sherlock Holmes!

Libra (September 23- October 22)

Libra's are people people, they're all about balance and making sure that everyone is happy. With a love of aesthetics, they would be ideal wedding planners. No one better than a Libra to calm a stressed bride AND sort out those pesky table arrangements in one swoop!

Scorpio (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio's love a challenge and often thrive in high-pressure situations. Intense and logical, they would be perfect in the most stressful of situations- Surgery. Afterall, what's more stressful than holding someone's life in your hands?

Sagittarius (November 22- December 21)

A Sagittarian will dream big and travel far. They love exploring new places and diverse cultures so being constantly on the move is something that they crave. Tourism and hospitality are perfect for this adventurous fire sign.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Capricorn's are driven by achievements, they like to she their accomplishments standing tall- literally. Their dedication and creative spirit make them ideal architects and designers. Reach for the sky(scrapers).