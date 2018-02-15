Londoners! Here are the 5 best brunch spots in gorgeous Clapham

London is bursting with amazing neighbourhoods and exciting boroughs – but our heart certainly lies in Clapham.

Home to a large number of Irish, Clapham is like a city in itself, with no shortage of bars, restaurants and café.

One thing we really love about gorgeous Clapham is the brunch – SO many amazing choices.

Anyway, we decided to do a round up of our favourite brunching spots in this sensational part of London.

1. Brickwood

Founded in 2013 by Jayke Mangion from Melbourne, Brickwood quickly became one of the most authentic Aussie cafe experiences in London. Quality food, coffee and service sit equally while all pulled together with a cozy feel and great playlist.

Need to try: Native Mushrooms (you won't regret it!)

2. Jack's at the Junction

Jack’s is our favourite local independent café – popular purveyor of posh nosh, good honest grub and classic quick bites to eat since 2010. All of their dishes are specials, from hearty breakfasts, champion baked spuds and proper main plates to their trademark leafy salads and gourmet stacked sandwiches.

You can eat in or take out, either way, a warm welcome awaits just a minute’s walk from Clapham Junction station. Jack’s is the perfect place to catch up with friends, recover from the night before or relax in your lunchtime.

Need to try: the Chorizo Benedict.

3. The Breakfast Club

The first Breakfast Club to open South of the River is bright and beautiful, having taken inspiration from a 50′s kitchen and an 80′s launderette.

Serving up all day breakfasts from pancakes and Huevos Rancheros to lunch and dinner dishes like salads, fried chicken and waffles, tacos and short rib mac and cheese. Check our their monthly Bingo and Quiz nights!

Need to try: the PANCAKES (wow).

4. The Clapham North

Exposed brickwork, booth seating and a newly refurbished outside area, sets the perfect scene whether you are looking to prop up at the bar for a cheeky pint or a space to enjoy a delicious brunch with the gals.

Honest but delicious pub food is served all week with brunch taking centre stage on weekends alongside bloody good Bloody Mary’s, craft beers and cocktails. Sundays are best spent with friends sharing a ‘Swingers Roast’, or why not pre-book a ‘host a roast’ party complete with your very own chef’s hat to take away?

Need to try: the Breakfast Burrito.

5. Balans Soho Society

The Balans Soho Society live by the philosophy that too much of a good thing is a good thing, the best plan is no plan and that the pursuit of pleasure is a noble one. Even if the pleasure itself might not be.

Need to try: The Soho Full English.